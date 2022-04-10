Gainesville woman represents the city in Tampa MS fundraiser walk

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is representing the city to fundraise for a multiple sclerosis walk.

Dania Magee was first diagnosed with the disease, MS, in 1998.

For the last 14 years, she walked on behalf of Gainesville at “Walk MS Tampa”.

More than $88,000 was raised, surpassing this year’s goal of $86,000.

The event was at Al Lopez Park in the city.

