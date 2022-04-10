Advertisement

Kinder chocolate products recalled in US after salmonella cases reported in Europe

Ferrero is voluntarily recalling two Kinder products distributed in the U.S. due to a possible Salmonella contamination.(Ferrero, FDA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(Gray News) – Ferrero, Inc. is voluntarily recalling two of its Kinder chocolate products because of a possible salmonella contamination.

The company is recalling two Kinder products in the U.S. These include Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems, the FDA says.

Symptoms of salmonella infection in healthier people can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare cases, salmonella can produce more severe illnesses like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Ferrero says the products are being recalled because they were manufactured in a facility where salmonella was detected.

There have been no reports of illness in the U.S. so far, the company says. The voluntary recall is due to an abundance of caution after Salmonella cases were reported by people in Europe who consumed chocolates from the same facility.

No other Kinder products in the U.S. were recalled.

Ferrero says it “deeply regrets the situation” and that it takes food safety “extremely seriously” and will continue to work with the FDA to address the situation.

If you’ve purchased either of the products, Ferrero says to not eat it and to contact the company’s customer service line sometime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday EST at 1-800-688-3552 or via https://www.ferreronorthamerica.com/contact-US-residents.

