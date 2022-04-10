No. 15 Florida loses top-20 duel to No. 13 Auburn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time in nearly a month, the Florida women’s tennis team lost a Southeastern Conference match.

The No. 15 Gators (17-5) only managed to win a single point against the 13th-ranked Tigers (18-4) at home at the Alfred Ring Tennis Complex.

Despite having won nine consecutive matches entering Sunday’s showdown, the orange and blue did not bring their A-game to the court.

In doubles, the number one pairing of McCartney Kessler and Alicia Dudeney captured their one-set match, 6-3, but it was Auburn who took the first point by claiming the number and two and three doubles matches.

As for singles, Dudeney was the only player for Florida to win her match. Her other five teammates all came up short.

The loss for Florida is the first since the Gators lost 4-1 to Georgia back on March 11.

Florida will finish out the regular season with a conference match against South Carolina on Saturday, April 16 at home at 12:30 p.m., before the SEC Tournament begins, which is being held in Gainesville.

