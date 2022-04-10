Advertisement

No. 15 Florida loses top-20 duel to No. 13 Auburn

Gators lose first conference match since March 11
The Florida women's tennis team lost its home conference match to Auburn.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time in nearly a month, the Florida women’s tennis team lost a Southeastern Conference match.

The No. 15 Gators (17-5) only managed to win a single point against the 13th-ranked Tigers (18-4) at home at the Alfred Ring Tennis Complex.

Despite having won nine consecutive matches entering Sunday’s showdown, the orange and blue did not bring their A-game to the court.

In doubles, the number one pairing of McCartney Kessler and Alicia Dudeney captured their one-set match, 6-3, but it was Auburn who took the first point by claiming the number and two and three doubles matches.

As for singles, Dudeney was the only player for Florida to win her match. Her other five teammates all came up short.

The loss for Florida is the first since the Gators lost 4-1 to Georgia back on March 11.

Florida will finish out the regular season with a conference match against South Carolina on Saturday, April 16 at home at 12:30 p.m., before the SEC Tournament begins, which is being held in Gainesville.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Gators pitcher Lexie Delbrey stands in the circle at KSP Stadium.
No. 7 Florida loses series with No. 5 Alabama in pitcher’s duel
Florida and Alabama play at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.
No. 7 Florida falls to No. 5 Alabama in series opener
Florida and Arkansas squaring off at Florida Ballpark.
Florida edges No. 2 Arkansas in weekend finale to take series
Florida lacrosse team celebrates after crushing Old Dominion at home.
No. 10 Florida crushes Old Dominion for seventh straight win