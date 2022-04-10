No. 7 Florida falls to No. 5 Alabama in series opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a battle of top-10 ranked teams in the country, No. 5 Alabama looked the part in their win against No. 7 Florida.

Elizabeth Hightower surrendered seven runs on seven hits to the Crimson Tide (32-5) in the Gators (30-8) 8-3 loss to begin their series at home.

Hightower only lasted 2 & 2/3 innings in her outing. It’s the shortest performance of the season since the start of Southeastern Conference play for the veteran right hander.

Alabama star pitcher Montana Foutes threw a complete game and struck out 11 Gators, while only surrendering three runs to improve to 16-2 on the season.

Hightower already gave up a pair of runs in the top of 3rd, when Kaylee Tow slapped a single back up the middle with the bases loaded. Ashley Prange and Ally Shipman both came in to score to boost the Tide’s lead to 4-0.

Two batters later, Jenna Lord sent Hightower’s pitch into the right center gap to bring home Tow and M’Kay Gidley. Bama would add one more run to their total to make it 7-0 before the end of the third inning.

In the bottom of the 4th, the orange and blue fought back. Charla Echols was able to bring home Florida’s first run of the game with an rbi single that plated Skylar Wallace. Followed by Reagan Walsh’s double to right center that scored Hannah Adams from second. Katie Kistler drove home the third and final run of the game for the Gators when she singled through the left side to plate Christina Wellen.

After that, Alabama gathered one more run in the top of the 6th before the end of the game.

Florida and Alabama square off in game two of their series Sunday at 4 p.m. at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

