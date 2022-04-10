Advertisement

Residents of Marion County gather for the 14th annual farmland preservation festival

Residents help support farm owners and their land from developers.
Residents help support farm owners and their land from developers.(wcjb)
By Erica Nicole
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of North Central Florida residents came out to Micanopy to support farm owners.

The 14th annual Marion County Farmland Preservation Festival helps preserve farmlands in areas of Micanopy, Mcintosh and Flemington.

These areas are becoming endangered by developers who want build according to residents. The event showcased a tractor and horse parade, produce and plants, agricultural education exhibits and live music. An after hours rodeo also took place at the Rock Star Arena.

“It’s very encouraging to know how many people there are who do care about farmland preservation. When I was growing up I worked on thoroughbred horse farms as a part time job. We want to see all those thoroughbred horse farms stay and not become parking lots,” said Rod Guynn, resident of Marion County.

As far as vendors and community members, organizers say this year’s turnout was the greatest they’ve ever seen.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses

Latest News

SCOOTER ARREST
Gainesville man arrested for three separate scooter thefts
UF ENGINEERING
University of Florida engineering students win big during regional competitions
Tampa MS walk
Gainesville woman represents the city in Tampa MS fundraiser walk
UF ENGINEERING
UF ENGINEERING
SCOOTER ARREST
SCOOTER ARREST