Residents of Marion County gather for the 14th annual farmland preservation festival

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of North Central Florida residents came out to Micanopy to support farm owners.

The 14th annual Marion County Farmland Preservation Festival helps preserve farmlands in areas of Micanopy, Mcintosh and Flemington.

These areas are becoming endangered by developers who want build according to residents. The event showcased a tractor and horse parade, produce and plants, agricultural education exhibits and live music. An after hours rodeo also took place at the Rock Star Arena.

“It’s very encouraging to know how many people there are who do care about farmland preservation. When I was growing up I worked on thoroughbred horse farms as a part time job. We want to see all those thoroughbred horse farms stay and not become parking lots,” said Rod Guynn, resident of Marion County.

As far as vendors and community members, organizers say this year’s turnout was the greatest they’ve ever seen.

