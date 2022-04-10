Advertisement

Tampa men arrested after bomb squad disarms explosive in their vehicle

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men are in jail after the Alachua County Bomb Squad was called to a traffic stop on I-75.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, 45-year old Jasen Bannon and 41-year old Randy Baggett were pulled over Saturday after troopers got multiple calls of Brannon’s erratic driving.

When pulled over, the Alachua County Bomb Squad was called to disarm a device that Baggett says was used to explode underwater while fishing.

The two Tampa men are behind bars in Alachua County for possession of a destructive device and drug charges.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville man arrested for three separate scooter thefts

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Ocala CEP showcases one real estate couple going the extra mile
Ocala CEP showcases one real estate couple going the extra mile
Ocala CEP showcases one real estate couple going the extra mile
Ocala CEP showcases one real estate couple going the extra mile
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
This year's theme was Alice in Wonderland and the famous characters from the Mad Hatter tea...
Butler Enterprises hosts its first annual Easter Extravaganza at Butler Town Center