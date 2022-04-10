Tampa men arrested after bomb squad disarms explosive in their vehicle
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men are in jail after the Alachua County Bomb Squad was called to a traffic stop on I-75.
According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, 45-year old Jasen Bannon and 41-year old Randy Baggett were pulled over Saturday after troopers got multiple calls of Brannon’s erratic driving.
When pulled over, the Alachua County Bomb Squad was called to disarm a device that Baggett says was used to explode underwater while fishing.
The two Tampa men are behind bars in Alachua County for possession of a destructive device and drug charges.
TRENDING STORY: Gainesville man arrested for three separate scooter thefts
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.