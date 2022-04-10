Advertisement

University of Florida engineering students win big during regional competitions

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida’s electrical engineering students are bringing some hardware home to Gainesville.

UF’s team won 1st place in three categories at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’, Southeast Convention.

Among 31 schools in the region, UF’s team turned out on top in ethics, community service, and website competitions.

