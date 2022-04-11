Applications for Leadership Gainesville are now open

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Applications are open for Leadership Gainesville offered by the chamber of commerce.

Accepted candidates attend a day-long class once a month to develop skills and learn the business climate of north-central Florida.

Applications cost 25 dollars, tuition is twenty-three hundred dollars for non-chamber members.

The deadline to apply is June 2nd.

TRENDING STORY: University of Florida engineering students win big during regional competitions

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.