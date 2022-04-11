Archer commission candidates host a meet and greet event to earn votes from residents

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Election day for the city of Archer is on Tuesday. As the big day approaches, three commission candidates met with residents to address their future plans and goals if elected.

Shaun Willis, Marilyn green and incumbent Kathy Penny are competing for seat 5 on Archer’s city commission. Residents were invited to a meet and greet event at Wilson Robinson Park, where they got to ask candidates questions in a casual setting.

Penny said if she keeps her seat, she’ll make sure citizens are heard. “My next 4 years is to continue to listen to the residents, to follow up on what they have to say and hopefully just bring more businesses into archer. I’m excited about that, just the growth of archer that I see coming,” said Penny.

Those running against Penny addressed why they want to serve their city. Willis said he wants people to not only consider him as a commissioner, but a neighbor as well.

“As a commissioner, I want to be able to not just make decisions for the town, but to listen and be and hear the voices,” said Willis.

Green said she wants to make archer a place where the kids won’t want to leave. “This is my desire. To help make it a place that as they grow up and go away to get their college degrees, that they come back and serve their community. But as our population grows, then our city is going to grow,” said Green.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Archer Community Center. We’ll have election results for Archer, Newberry and Alachua on Tuesday evening.

