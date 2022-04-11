Advertisement

Butler Enterprises hosts its first annual Easter Extravaganza at Butler Town Center

Community members came out to Butler Town Center to celebrate Easter
By Erica Nicole
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents took a trip down the rabbit hole and entered the magical wonderland at Butler Town Center.

Butler Enterprises hosted its first Easter Extravaganza, where community members were able to enjoy live performances, eat, play games and win prizes.

Some of the vendors were Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Trader Joe’s and Burger-fi. The event also included a secret garden, where attendees took photos with the famous characters from the Mad Hatter tea party.

“We have the Easter bunny roaming around taking photos with little kids and their parents. It’s just a really beautiful scene, You really can’t beat it, it’s 75 degrees and sunny in April and we’re just making the most of it,” said Elizabeth Scott, Butler Enterprises Director of Community and Events

Organizers said today’s extravaganza had biggest turnout compared to all other Butler Enterprises events.

