Colin Castleton to return for Gator men’s basketball team in 2022-23 season

UF’s leader at both ends of the floor will use his fifth year of eligibility
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Colin Castleton only needed to use four words to convey his message to Florida basketball fans on Monday, posting on social media “Gator Nation, I’M BACK.” Florida’s 6-foot-11 forward and two-time All-SEC selection will stay with the Gators and new head coach Todd Golden for his extra year of eligibility.

Over the last 2 seasons, Castleton has averaged 14.4 points per game and 7.8 rebounds while also standing out defensively with 116 total blocks. In 2021-22, he led the Gators at both ends of the floor, posting nine double-doubles (including two 20-10 performances vs. top 10 opponents), and remained consistent despite missing six games with a shoulder injury.

The native of Deland started his college career at Michigan before transferring to his home state beginning with the 2020-21 season. This past season, he became the first Gator since Dorian Finney-Smith (2015 and 2016) to earn repeat All-SEC honors.

