Community Calendar 4/11

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Both Easter and Passover are coming up.

If you’re looking for something to do this week, here’s your community calendar.

In Lake City, Columbia County Senior Services is hosting an early Easter pancake breakfast.

It’s from 8 to 10 am Thursday at the lifestyle enrichment center.

For 10 dollars, you can get a full breakfast with eggs, bacon, home fries, and more.

There will also be a raffle with prizes.

In Gainesville, UF Chabad is hosting what organizers say is the largest Passover Seder in North America.

The Seder starts at 7:30 Friday evening at the Chabad UF Jewish Student Center.

Organizers say they expect more than 700 people.

They hope to have extra seats dedicated to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

On Sunday, Westside Park in Gainesville is inviting the community to participate in an Easter egg hunt.

It runs from 1 to 5 pm.

They’ll have free food and drinks, games, music, Easter basket giveaways, and more.

