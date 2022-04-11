Dixie County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in an off-duty car crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Dixie County Sheriff’s Deputy is dead after a car crash in Old Town.

K-9 Sergeant Nathaniel Singleton was off-duty when the crash happened.

It was on Northeast 272nd Avenue and Northeast 697th Street.

