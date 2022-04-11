Fatal crash in Suwannee County kills driver and a child

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and one child are dead, while two other children are in serious condition after a wreck on I-75 in Suwannee County Sunday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, a 28-year-old man driving an s-u-v changed lanes and rear-ended a vehicle.

The SUV then flipped, ejecting the driver and three child passengers.

The driver and a six-year-old who wasn’t buckled in were pronounced dead at the lake city medical center.

The two other children, a four and eight-year-old, are in serious condition at UF Health Shands.

