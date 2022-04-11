Advertisement

Fatal crash in Suwannee County kills driver and a child

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and one child are dead, while two other children are in serious condition after a wreck on I-75 in Suwannee County Sunday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, a 28-year-old man driving an s-u-v changed lanes and rear-ended a vehicle.

The SUV then flipped, ejecting the driver and three child passengers.

The driver and a six-year-old who wasn’t buckled in were pronounced dead at the lake city medical center.

The two other children, a four and eight-year-old, are in serious condition at UF Health Shands.

TRENDING STORY: Car crash in Trenton leaves Cross City woman and baby in critical condition

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Ocala CEP showcases one real estate couple going the extra mile
Ocala CEP showcases one real estate couple going the extra mile
Ocala CEP showcases one real estate couple going the extra mile
Ocala CEP showcases one real estate couple going the extra mile
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
This year's theme was Alice in Wonderland and the famous characters from the Mad Hatter tea...
Butler Enterprises hosts its first annual Easter Extravaganza at Butler Town Center