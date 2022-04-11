Former US Surgeon General Kenneth Moritsugu hosts seminar about the human aspects of donation and transplantation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former US Surgeon General Kenneth Moritsugu is presenting a seminar titled ‘Life Trajectory of Diabetes.’

The seminar is focused on the human aspects of donation and transplantation.

The event will be free and open to the public.

It starts at noon at the UF Communicore C1-004 Conference Room on UF Campus and online via Zoom.

To register for the zoom call, click HERE.

