Interlachen man arrested after standoff with deputies

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A seven-hour standoff between North Central Florida deputies and a convicted felon ended without violence.

Putnam County sheriff deputies arrested 27-year-old James Lewis on domestic battery charges after they say he punched a family member in the face and choked them at a home in Melrose.

Deputies say when they arrived just after midnight this morning, Lewis barricaded himself in the home on South County Road 315.

They were able to get everyone else in the home out before using pepper spray to get Lewis out.

Lewis was released from the Alachua County Jail earlier this month after serving time for a prior domestic battery conviction.

