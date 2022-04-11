Lake City Police restart a program to help reduce crashes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A north-central Florida Police Department is bringing back a pre-pandemic program to address an increase in what they say are dangerous drivers.

Lake City Police are restarting the ‘Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program’, which has been on pause since the start of the pandemic.

Officers say FDOT data shows Lake City has some of the highest amounts of crashes in the state.

The program adds police presence on major roadways targeting aggressive drivers, people speeding and those not wearing seatbelts.

TRENDING STORY: Fatal crash in Suwannee County kills driver and a child

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.