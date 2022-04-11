NEW DETAILS: Missing Belleview teen and baby are mother and daughter

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) -The Belleview infant missing, 11-month-old Kehlani Hernandez, is the daughter of 16-year-old Secora Lee. Officers have been searching for the pair in Marion County since Friday.

They were last seen near the 6000 block of Robinson Road, that’s an area near Lake Lillian in Belleview. Lee is a Black teenager with black hair and brown eyes, she was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and black sweatpants.

Police say Lee left a group home with Hernandez. The search for the pair is actively led by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Although, Belleview Police officials declined to give any further details on the investigation into the missing mother and child.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.