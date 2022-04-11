No. 7 Florida loses series with No. 5 Alabama in pitcher’s duel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second time this season, the No. 7 Florida softball team lost a Southeastern Conference series.

A day after the Gators (30-9) lost the series opener, 8-3 to No. 5 Alabama (33-5) the two teams were gridlocked in a pitcher’s duel, that ultimately went in favor of the Crimson Tide, 2-1.

Lexie Delbrey got the start in the circle for the orange and blue. Delbrey threw six strong innings of just two-hit ball, while only allowing one earned run to cross the plate. Of the 83 pitches the freshman hurled, 61 of those were strikes.

Even though each team scattered seven hits a piece, neither squad could drive home a run until the top of the 6th. Bailey Dowling lifted Delbrey’s 3-2 pitch into the gap for an rbi double. Ashley Prange came in to score to make it 1-0, but teammate Ally Shipley was tagged out by catcher catcher Sam Roe to limit the damage to just 1 run.

In the home-half of the inning, Skylar Wallace delivered the tying run by belting a solo home run. She barreled a 2-2 pitch out to center field and it kept going, and going, until it was over the fence.

Natalie Lugo relieved Delbrey for the final three innings of the game, and while she did a great job to hold the Tide to minimal damage, she did allow another run to come in.

In the top of the 9th, Dowling stepped to the plate with no one on base and waited for Lugo to deliver her 2-0 offering. When Dowling’s bat met the ball, it rocketed off the barrel and sailed high over the left field fence to give Alabama a 2-1 lead.

Despite Roe leading off the bottom of the 9th with a single, she was stranded at second as Avery Goelz grounded out to end the game.

Florida and Alabama will play one final time. They will meet in the series finale on Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m. in Gainesville.

