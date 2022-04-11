Ocala CEP showcases one real estate couple going the extra mile

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market is on the rise, and finding a home can prove to be challenging.

Our friends at the Ocala CEP share how one real estate couple is going the extra mile to help residents find their dream home.

TRENDING STORY: Tampa men arrested after bomb squad disarms explosive in their vehicle

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.