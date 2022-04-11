Reptile keepers across the state voice concerns to FWC about so-called “further regulations”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in the wildlife business came out by the dozens for today’s public hearing with the FWC.

Many feel a proposed state regulation would make it easier for FWC to revoke wildlife licenses.

“We acknowledge that there should be some regulation. However, what we’ve seen recently is a package of rules piling on regulations on regulations that seem to be designed to put people out of business,” said Daniel Parker, Media Director for U.S. Association of Reptile Keepers, better known as USARK Florida.

Those against the proposal said it would deprive small business owners due process and private property rights.

“So if somebody could have an administrative, which is a simple paperwork violation, they could lose their license. All their employees would lose their jobs and they would be shut down for a minimum of three years,” said Elizabeth Wisneski, President of USARK Florida.

She said she’s not against regulations, but wants the rules to be clearer.

“We’re just small individual hobbyists trying to make our way in the world and work with the animals that we love,” said Chantz Chick, Owner of Gator City Reptiles.

He said this proposed rule is just one of many that continue to harm small business owners like him.

“I used to try to pretend that it was like ‘oh there’s some noble good ones there that wanna make the right decisions and they’re looking out for the animals too,’ but really it’s just become more clear that they just don’t want there to be an exotic animal hobby in this state,” he said.

Chick said if these regulations continue to get tighter, some of the animals he carries like Honduran milk snakes, may not be around for much longer.

“Every time they ban one specific weird little creature no one’s ever heard of, or they make one more strange rule about what your cage has to look like in order to keep these animals. It just chips away very slowly,” he said.

Marcus Cantos, a turtle breeder from Ft. Myers who traveled to Gainesville for the meeting today, said “there is a feeling at the top in FWC that anything that might be invasive can’t be here.”

TV 20 reached out to FWC for a statement on this proposed rule.

Officials said they are sending one, but we have not heard back yet.

