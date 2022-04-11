Advertisement

Russell Report: Gator Football Preview

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The new gator head football coach will have a chance soon to show off his chops.

WRUF’s Steve Russell shares his thoughts in this week’s edition of The Russell Report.

RELATED STORY: Russell Report: Good time to be a College basketball fan or MLB fan

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

A former Buchholz band director had his teaching certificate was revoked for one year and is on...
A former Buchholz band director had his teaching certificate was revoked for one year and is on three years probation
Ocala man is arrested on DUI, property damage, cocaine possession, and smuggling contraband...
Ocala man is arrested on DUI, property damage, cocaine possession, and smuggling contraband into a prison charges
Ocala man pleads guilty to possessing ammunition by a convicted felon
Ocala man pleads guilty to possessing ammunition by a convicted felon
Alachua Grand Jury indicts Rachael Wilks for first degree murder of boyfriend Brian Brown
Alachua Grand Jury indicts Rachael Wilks for first-degree murder of boyfriend Brian Brown
Desantis Maps
Desantis Maps