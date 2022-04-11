Sequential Artists Workshop kicks off week of comic-making

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sequential Artists Workshop is hosting a week-long long event for artists.

The event is focused on making comics and workshopping.

It starts today and runs through Friday.

Sequential Artists’ Workshop is located at 1314 S Main St #2.

Today’s activities start at 10 a.m.

