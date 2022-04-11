A statewide search starts after Belleview teen and baby go missing
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A statewide alert is issued to search for a Belleview teen and baby.
Belleview police and Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials say, 16-year old Secora Lee and 11-month-old Kehlani Hernandez, were last seen on Friday.
The pair were last spotted near Robinson Road near Lake Lillian in the city.
The teen was wearing a navy blue hoodie and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information on the two is asked to contact Belleview police.
