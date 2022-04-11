A statewide search starts after Belleview teen and baby go missing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A statewide alert is issued to search for a Belleview teen and baby.

Belleview police and Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials say, 16-year old Secora Lee and 11-month-old Kehlani Hernandez, were last seen on Friday.

The pair were last spotted near Robinson Road near Lake Lillian in the city.

The teen was wearing a navy blue hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the two is asked to contact Belleview police.

