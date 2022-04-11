Summerfield man accused of killing his wife and family is going to trial

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 update on the Summerfield man accused of killing his wife and four children in 2019.

Michael Wayne Jones is finally going to trial.

Court records show jury selection is set for December 5th.

Investigators say Jones killed his victims and stuffed them in the trunk of his car.

He dumped the children’s bodies but was caught during a traffic stop in Georgia with the body of Casei Jones.

Jones faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

