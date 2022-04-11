Throwing punches at Parkinson’s: Boxing class offers support for those fighting Parkinson’s disease

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For individuals with movement disorders like Parkinson’s disease, speech, muscular endurance and hand-eye coordination may become harder with time.

The goal of Oak Hammock’s Rock Steady Boxing class is to improve these abilities, while helping slow the diseases progression. That’s according to certified coach Shelby Parrish who said the 90-minute class ranges from high-intensity hits to various stretching exercises.

“Research has shown that forced-intense exercise is one of the most beneficials forms of exercise for those specifically with Parkinson’s disease,” said Parrish.

Each class brings plenty of punches, stretches, smiles, and progress. Participants, like 84-year-old Ann Carlson, said they notice improvements in balance and endurance

“We’re fighting you know,” said Carlson. “It makes me more aware and I feel like I’ll be less likely to hurt myself.”

Carlson refers to this class as a weight lifted off of her shoulders in more ways than one. Above all, she said it lets her know she’s not in this fight alone.

Whether their gloves are on or off, participants can lean on each other as each session also serves as a support group.

“It such a help, such an emotional help to have someone to talk to,” said Carlson. “I’m so grateful that they have this here for us. It’s just wonderful.”

RELATED STORY: Avocado-based restaurant opens in Gainesville amid price hike

Her classmate Richard Grusin agrees, adding the program is an extremely valuable resource.

“It’s been good to share with everyone here and get all of the out how it’s affected our lives,” Grusin added.

The class takes place twice a week. The facility will be opening it’s doors to non-residents 55 years and older in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.