The University of Florida launches ‘Covid Reflections,’ a project utilizing AI to increase vaccination

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is hosting a launch event for a project that utilizes artificial intelligence to increase COVID-19 vaccine confidence.

The project, called ‘Covid Reflections’, will be displayed on the UF campus.

UF’s Digital World Institute hopes this will encourage students to get vaccinated and boosted.

The event will be at Reitz Union North Lawn at 9 a.m.

