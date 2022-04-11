The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - The Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual banquet on Tuesday night.

The event is marking 50 years of serving business owners in the community and the event is 70s themed.

Ticket sales benefit the chamber and start at $40 per person.

The banquet is starting at 6 p.m. and is being hosted at Seven Hills Farms in Trenton.

Thursday is the perfect day to head out and cheer for the orange and blue during the Gators’ Spring Game .

The football game is free and open to the public on Thursday night and kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

New head coach Billy Napier will do his best to show the Florida-faithful his version of Billy-ball for the first Spring game open to the public in the last two years.

The game is streaming on SEC network plus.

High Springs commissioners consider buying a rescue boat for the fire department during their Thursday meeting.

According to their meeting agenda, buying the boat will allow the fire department to perform surface water rescue and help during floods.

The estimated cost is more than $35000— requested from Wild Spaces Public Spaces funds.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Statewide unemployment numbers for March are being released on Friday.

The Department of Economic Opportunity reported a statewide rate of just 3% for February.

That’s lower than the national rate of 3.8% this month.

