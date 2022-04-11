Advertisement

Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say

Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another customer, Tulsa police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested a woman who they said assaulted a Sonic employee and another customer because her food order took too long.

Tulsa police said Stacy Minihan was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and for trafficking meth.

According to police, officers were called to a Sonic on Saturday night for reports of an assault with a weapon. Investigators found that when the carhop delivered Minihan’s food, she became very upset because the order took too long.

When the employee tried to explain that the restaurant was short-staffed, Minihan got out of her car, slapped the food out of the carhop’s hands and punched the carhop in the chest, witnesses told police.

Police said that when another witness followed Minihan to get her license plate number, Minihan pulled over, got out of her car and shot the witness in the face with a pepper ball gun. The victim was also hit several times and was bleeding from their head.

Officers said Minihan then drove to a nearby gas station where she was stopped by police and arrested. Police seized the pepper ball gun, nearly 30 grams of meth and other drug paraphernalia.

