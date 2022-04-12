The Alachua County Commission is meeting to discuss what state investigators found regarding improper career source NCF accounting practices

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners are meeting.

They will decide how to respond to the final determination state investigators found involving improper career source NCF accounting practices.

The organization provides jobs for Alachua and Bradford County residents.

TRENDING STORY: The Alachua County Education Association president is voicing concern over 150 student violence reports

Those counties now have to repay over $800,000 in state funding.

This meeting starts at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.