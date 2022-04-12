Alachua County commissioners approve repayment to state for mismanagement Career Source North Central Florida funds

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners approved repayment to the state for mismanagement of funds.

The letter from the state, following the state investigation into the use of Career Source North Central Florida funds, requires Alachua and Bradford counties to repay more than $872,000.

One option is to split the cost between the two counties that are served by the agency.

Career Source NCFL is now operated by a new board in compliance with state rules.

