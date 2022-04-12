Advertisement

Alachua County commissioners approve repayment to state for mismanagement Career Source North Central Florida funds

Alachua County commissioners approved repayment to state for mismanagement of funds
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners approved repayment to the state for mismanagement of funds.

The letter from the state, following the state investigation into the use of Career Source North Central Florida funds, requires Alachua and Bradford counties to repay more than $872,000.

One option is to split the cost between the two counties that are served by the agency.

Career Source NCFL is now operated by a new board in compliance with state rules.

TRENDING STORY: The Alachua County Education Association president is voicing concern over 150 student violence reports

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity...
A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity charges
Governor Ron DeSantis is a proposed congressional district map for next week’s special...
Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed a congressional district map for next week’s special legislative session
A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity...
A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity charges
Governor Ron DeSantis is a proposed congressional district map for next week’s special...
Governor Ron DeSantis is a proposed congressional district map for next week’s special legislative session
These devices are designed to help save anyone suffering heart problems.
Alachua County Fire Rescue Crews introduced new equipment at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium