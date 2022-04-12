The Alachua County Education Association president is voicing concern over 150 student violence reports

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Teacher Union president, Carmen Ward, said she has received forty-four reports of violence from students towards Alachua County employees.

One hundred and six more reports are specifically from Sydney Lanier, where the majority of students have disabilities.

“We want early interventions to prevent, you know, situations getting more and more toxic and violent” said Carmen Ward.

Ward expects a zero tolerance policy for violence in the classrooms and said this can come through additional support programs at schools.

School spokesperson, Jackie Johnson, agrees with having zero tolerance for violence but says many laws already outline how students can be disciplined.

“You have to look at this at a case by case basis. You have to consider the age of these children, many are pre-k and kindergarten students. You have to consider whether or not they have disability’s, which a majority of them certainty do” said Jackie Johnson.

Both Ward and Johnson said many of these reports were from the beginning of the school year, where the impacts of Covid-19 factor in.

“What I noticed was just tension and stress from the children amongst themselves”. One Alachua County elementary school teacher said she has not personally experienced violence with her students, but would understands how the social impacts of Covid-19 could cause this behavior.

“They didn’t know how to interact with each other. How close can I get? How close can I speak to you? Some wanted to touch, and some others were too frightful to touch. So it was stressful emotionally and physically” said Sasha Abreu.

Johnson says district leaders take violence very serious, but as for the majority of these reports she would caution in using the term “Violent attacks”.

