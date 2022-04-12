Alachua Grand Jury indicts Rachael Wilks for first-degree murder of boyfriend Brian Brown

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County grand jury has indicted Rachael Wilks who is accused of killing her boyfriend on New Year’s Eve.

The 29-year-old now faces a first-degree murder charge after prosecutors say she killed her boyfriend Brian Brown.

They say Wilks shot Brown while her four children were present because he tried to break up with her.

Wilks said the shooting was in self-defense but investigators found no evidence supporting that claim.

