Alachua, Newberry, and Archer are having their municipal elections

NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three municipal elections are happening in North Central Florida.

In Alachua, running for the District Two seat is Gregory Pelham and Ed Potts.

Alachua residents can cast their votes at three different locations.

They can cast them at Legacy Park Multipurpose Center, Cleather Hathcock Community Center, and the clubhouse at Turkey Creek.

In Newberry, the group three seat is on the ballot.

Monty Farnsworth currently holds the seat with Walt Boyer and Mark Allen running for that seat.

Newberry residents can vote at the Newberry Municipal Building, Precinct 6, at 25420 West Newberry Road.

Lastly, Archer voters will decide on the commission’s Seat Five.

Shaun Willis, Marilyn Green, and incumbent Kathy Penny are running.

Archer residents can cast their ballots at the Archer Community Center.

