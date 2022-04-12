Alachua voters hit the polls to decide District Two Commission Seat

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -A new face will be featured in the District Two Alachua City Commission seat for the first time in over a decade.

Ed Potts and Gregory Pelham are both on the ballot. Incumbent Robert Wilford has retired and vacated his seat. Marion Korzec headed to the Clubhouse at Turkey Creek to cast her balot before noon on Tuesday.

“Even if it’s the like smallest elections whether it’s city commissioner or commission people running for seats I feel like I should have a say in who gets elected and I just want to cast my vote and make it count,” said Korzec.

She has seen growth in many industries in her over twenty years as a resident. The handling of that growth will continue to be a big factor in the success of the next commissioner.

Someone that looks out for the city of Alachua. It’s a growing community especially by Progress Park where all the technology is going in and as a neighbor in Turkey Creek,” said Korzec.

Sara Long went out to vote at the Cleather Hathcock Community Center. While she knows growth is inevitable, she doesn’t want to so residents and their children left behind.

“A little more emphasis on the children and the quality of this town and a little less interest on development for the sake of just getting bigger and bigger and bigger,” said Long.

The multipurpose center at Legacy Park is the third polling place for this election. All polling locations will be closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

