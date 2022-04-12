Archer election results

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Results are in for the City of Archer’s election on Tuesday after polls closed at 7 p.m. Commission seat five was up for grabs.

Incumbent Kathy Penny defeated challenger Shaun Willis. Penny received 84 percent of the vote.

101 votes were cast in the race.

Voters also passed a referendum to allow property tax exemptions to new and expanding businesses in the city expected to create new jobs. The ballot measure passed with 66 percent of the vote.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.