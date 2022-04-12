Autism Awareness: NCFL Special Olympian refuses to let her disability slow her down

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - When 16-year-old Adrienne Bunn was first diagnosed with autism at 4-years-old, animals and sports became her two biggest motivators to help improve her speech, social skills, and focus.

Adrienne’s Mother, June Bunn, said she got involved in the Special Olympics starting with therapeutic horseback riding.

“When she was first diagnosed... it was really hard,” said June. “I think for a lot of parents with kids with autism it’s just a matter of finding that thing that they love.”

Research shows a human and animal bond can have many health benefits for children on the autism spectrum.

“When I think of running, I think of like cheetah running and speeding,” said Adrienne.

Today Adrienne has combined her love for swimming, cycling and running, as she was the first woman to join the states Special Olympics pilot triathlon program in 2018.

“Triathlons have helped me throughout the challenging situations,” she added.

She said her focus on her abilities and not her disability, has helped her cross new finish lines.

She’s now training for the Special Olympics USA Games in June and is competing in races outside of the Special Olympics as well. In February, she completed the Disney half marathon in two hours and seven minutes.

“The feeling is very exciting because you know you accomplished so much,” said Adrienne. “You train so hard and kinda everyday and it’s really so cool to see everyone cheer you on.”

Her family has also cheered her on as she goes the distance.

“Its overwhelming,” June added. “I mean from where she was and the support you see at the finish line and the people encouraging your child, as a parent we are absolutely overwhelmed.”

Adrienne has no plans to slow down anytime soon. Her goal is to become a professional tri-athlete starting with finishing the Ironman when she turn 18.

