Belleview police search for missing girl in the same week detectives arrest teen in shooting death

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been at least four days since 16-year-old Secora Lee and her 11-month-old child Kehlani Hernandez went missing. Belleview police officers said she was last seen in the area of SE Robinson Road near Lake Lillian.

It's been at least four days since 16-year-old Secora Lee and her 11-month-old child Kehlani Hernandez have gone missing. Belleview police officers said she was last seen in the area of SE Robinson Road near Lake Lillian. (WCJB)

Sgt. Mike Miley is the lead detective on the case. He said the department first became aware the teen and infant were missing Friday evening. Miley said they were living at a group home at the time of their disappearance and had been living there for less than a week.

He did not confirm the name of the facility, but with a quick survey of the area, it can be determined that Lee and Hernandez were staying with Hands of Mercy Everywhere, which is a non-profit serving troubled young women and teens. TV20 stopped by the organization’s main office where staff members told us they could not speak about the situation.

TV20 spoke to one man who lives next door to the group home. He did not want to be identified, as he was concerned for his own children, but did tell us situations like this happen often. He said the staff need to take better care of the girls in their custody.

“She did not indicate to any of the other residents that, we’re aware of, or any of the house staff that she was leaving or planning to leave,” Miley said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a missing child alert for Lee and Hernandez. According to the missing person poster, Lee was “last seen wearing a navy hoodie and black sweatpants with white stripes.” The flier also advises people to be on the lookout for “a dark-colored sedan.”

Lee and Hernandez join two others on the FDLE’s missing children list.

From St. Petersburg, Morgan Martin went missing in July 2012 when she was 17. She was last seen on 17th Ave. South wearing a hot pink hooded jacket “with fur around the collar.” Other significant features include a tattoo on her hip that reads “Hispano Raza.” She would be 27-years-old now.

Jessica Beatriz from Sanford went missing in Nov. 2006 when she was 4-years-old. The only description given in the FDLE database is that she “may be in the company of Leticia Beatriz-Martinez.” Jessica would be 19 today.

From St. Petersburg, Morgan Martin went missing in July 2012 when she was 17. She was last seen on 17th Ave South wearing a hot pink hooded jacket “with fur around the collar.” Other significant features include a tattoo on her hip that reads “Hispano Raza.” She would be 27-year-old now. (FDLE)

Jessica Beatriz went missing in Nov. 2006 when she was 4-years-old out of Sanford. The only description given in the FDLE database is that she “may be in the company of Leticia Beatriz-Martinez.” Jessica would be 19 today. (FDLE)

Sgt. Miley said Lee is not from Belleview. He’s working closely with deputies from Citrus and Lake counties to find her. So far, their investigation has led them to addresses outside of Belleview.

“And we’re working to develop other addresses as this investigation goes on,” he said.

This is the second significant investigation to happen in Belleview in less than a week. On April 3, 16-year-old Chris Broad Jr. was shot and killed while testing out a vest containing “body armor” at a residence in the Gateway Homes of Belleview community. Sgt. Miley was also the lead detective on that case.

He identified Joshua Vining, 17, as the shooter and Colton Whitler, 17, as an accomplice.

RELATED: New video of weekend shooting in Belleview

RELATED: Belleview police make arrest in Sunday shooting

Some residents said enough is enough.

“Lives are lives, everybody has a right to live and when someone takes a weapon and uses it in the wrong way, it’s heartbreaking,” Sumerfield resident Andrew Dill said. “I’m grieving for the families that were hurt and again the families that have to deal with ‘...my family member has taken another life, now we have to go through all of that trauma’.”

Dill said it’s a similar feeling to hearing about the 2016 shooting at Orlando’s Pulse night club which ended 49 lives and injured dozens more.

In 2020, 3,041 people died in Florida from gun-related injuries, according to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control. For the entire U.S., that number is 45,222 people. Out of those nationwide deaths, 19,384 were the result of homicide using a firearm, according to the data.

“We don’t need this. Let’s change something people. Let’s try to fix this so it doesn’t happen again,” Dill said.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.