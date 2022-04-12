Bob Baffert suspended from ‘The Preakness Stakes’ following Medina Spirit’s death

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - The Maryland Racing Commission suspended horse trainer Bob Baffert from the Preakness Stakes today.

Baffert trained Medina Spirit, a horse from Citra that originally won last year’s Kentucky Derby, but had the win stripped after testing positive for betamethasone.

Medina Spirit later died during a practice run in California.

The 69-year-old hall-of-famer had already been prevented from having a horse in the Kentucky Derby, which is scheduled for May 7.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua, Newberry, and Archer are having their municipal elections

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.