Bob Baffert suspended from ‘The Preakness Stakes’ following Medina Spirit’s death
(WCJB) - The Maryland Racing Commission suspended horse trainer Bob Baffert from the Preakness Stakes today.
Baffert trained Medina Spirit, a horse from Citra that originally won last year’s Kentucky Derby, but had the win stripped after testing positive for betamethasone.
Medina Spirit later died during a practice run in California.
The 69-year-old hall-of-famer had already been prevented from having a horse in the Kentucky Derby, which is scheduled for May 7.
