Advertisement

The Cade Museum announces its 2022 summer camps

The Cade Museum announces its 2022 summer camps
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Summer approaches, camps for children can fill up quickly.

If you are a Gainesville-based parent, the Cade Museum has multiple Summer programs available for your kids. Senior Manager of Operations Gwen Morgan joins TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to announce the seasonal rundown for the next 2 months.

TRENDING STORY:

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity...
A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity charges
Governor Ron DeSantis is a proposed congressional district map for next week’s special...
Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed a congressional district map for next week’s special legislative session
A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity...
A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity charges
Governor Ron DeSantis is a proposed congressional district map for next week’s special...
Governor Ron DeSantis is a proposed congressional district map for next week’s special legislative session
These devices are designed to help save anyone suffering heart problems.
Alachua County Fire Rescue Crews introduced new equipment at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium