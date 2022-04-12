The City of Gainesville hires new senior housing strategist

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is adding a position to address housing in the city.

City officials announced the hiring of Corey Harris as the new senior housing strategist.

The role was created as part of interim city manager Cynthia Curry’s reorganization plan.

Harris will be in charge of planning and coordinating all housing programs in the city and starts on May 2nd.

He previously ran the neighborhood housing and development corporation and was a former mayor of Archer.

