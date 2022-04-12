District tournaments underway in high school lacrosse

(WCJB) -The Trinity Catholic boys lacrosse team pulled an opening round upset of Santa Fe in Monday night’s Class 1A-District 2 tournament quarterfinal in Alachua. The No. 6 seed Celtics, who lost to the No. 3 seed Raiders, 16-4 on Feb. 16, prevailed in the elimination contest, 8-7.

Trinity Catholic advances to face Maclay in the district semis after picking up only its third win all season (3-8). Santa Fe drops to 9-6. The other semifinal in that district will be between Oak Hall and Lincoln. Meanwhile, in Class 2A-District 3, Forest edged Buchholz, 9-8 in overtime.

In girls 1A-District 4 tournament play, No. 3 seed Santa Fe got past No. 2 seed GHS, 15-11 to set up a title game showdown against Oak Hall. The Raiders outscored the Hurricanes 8-3 after the break.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.