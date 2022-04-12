Advertisement

Florida Legislature asks Gov. Ron DeSantis to submit a congressional map for the special session

Desantis Maps
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) -The Florida Legislature’s leaders have sent a memo to lawmakers ahead of a special session next week saying legislative staff will not draw new congressional maps. Instead, House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson are asking Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to give them one.

The governor interjected himself into the once-a-decade process of drawing new political lines after the federal census by submitting his own congressional map. When the Legislature didn’t approve it, he vetoed the maps lawmakers sent him.

RELATED STORY: Florida Gov. DeSantis vetoes new congressional maps

District five in North Central Florida is one of the primary points of contention with the new maps. The district is held by Democratic Rep. Al Lawson.

“The Florida Legislature is caving to the intimidation of DeSantis and his desire to create additional Republican seats in Congress by eliminating minority-access districts,” said Lawson.

RELATED STORY: State Legislature approves two congressional district maps despite opposition from Gov. DeSantis

Lawson argues that the proposed change to the map made by the governor would violate the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Fair Districts provision of the Florida Constitution by diluting the voting power of minority communities in North Florida.

The DeSantis has argued the way district five is currently drawn is gerrymandered and should not be determined based on race.

“We have a responsibility to produce maps for our citizens that do not contain unconstitutional racial gerrymanders,” said DeSantis. “I vetoed a map that violates the U.S. Constitution, but that does not absolve the Legislature from doing its job. I appreciate the Legislature’s willingness to work with me to pass a legally compliant map this Special Session.”

Florida is also creating a new 28th district because of the growth in population.

