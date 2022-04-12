A former Buchholz band director had his teaching certificate was revoked for one year and is on three years probation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The other shoe has dropped in the case against former Buchholz High School band director Shawn Barat.

The Education Practices Commission of Florida has revoked his teaching certificate for one year and placed him on three years probation.

Barat resigned a year ago after being accused of inappropriate online conversations with a student while at Buchholz.

In the final order dated March 23rd, the commission accepted as fact the allegations made in the original complaint against Barat.

