Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out a fire at a gas station on Waldo Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Waldo Road was shut down while Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out a fire at a gas station.

A storefront attached to a gas station on 2222 Northeast Waldo Road caught fire Monday night.

No gas pumps or fuel were involved in the fire.

Crews were able to put out the fire and reopen the road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

