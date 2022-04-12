Gator guard Kiki Smith drafted by WNBA’s Connecticut Sun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After leading Florida to its first NCAA tournament since 2016, guard Kiki Smith has been rewarded for her outstanding fifth season at UF. Smith was selected by the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun in the third round, 36th overall in Monday’s draft.

Smith becomes the 19th Gator to be selected in the WNBA draft and first UF player chosen since Ronni Williams was selected by the Indiana Fever in 2017.

Smith was voted First Team All-SEC after averaging 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. She raised her averages during SEC play as Florida finished with 10 league wins and an overall mark of 21-10.

Smith, who will have to recover from injuring her knee in the SEC tournament, ends her Gator career 12th in total points scored, and in the top five in free throws made, steals, assists, and minutes played.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.