Gator softball team rallies to take series finale vs. Alabama, 12-7

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 7 Gator softball team scored six fourth inning runs to post a 12-7 win over No. 5 Alabama on Monday, salvaging one victory out of their crucial series against the Crimson Tide. Florida moves to 31-9 overall, 8-7 in SEC play and avoids a fourth straight loss to a top five opponent.

Florida trailed Alabama on two separate occasions on Monday, but freshman Reagan Walsh brought the Gators back each time. Down 3-0 in the bottom of the second, Walsh hit her team-leading sixth home run of the season to cut the deficit to 3-1. Then with the bases loaded and two outs in the third, Walsh delivered a two-run single to tie the game up. Walsh finished 2-for-3 with 4 RBI’s.

Florida fell behind again, 5-3 on Ashley Prange’s two-run homer in the top of the fourth. Prange was one of five Alabama players with a multi-hit game. But the Gators rallied again.

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the fourth, Hannah Adams collected one of her three hits, an RBI single to tie the game, 5-5. A second run scored on that very play on an overthrow and Florida led, 6-5. The Gators added to their lead thanks to three Crimson Tide wild pitches that all forced in a run. Alabama drops to 33-6 overall, 10-5 in conference play.

Florida heads on the road to face Ole Miss Thursday through Saturday.

