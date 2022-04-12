Gov. DeSantis targets North Florida congressional district ahead of legislature’s special session

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MIAMI, Fla. (WCJB) -Governor Ron DeSantis said North Florida won’t look the same on the congressional map at a press conference in Miami-Dade county today. It’s Florida’s 5th congressional district represented by Al Lawson expected to change.

Desantis said North Florida won’t be a 200 mile stretch that divides people by race. Lawson told TV20 in a statement that he believes DeSantis’ proposal would violate the Voting Rights Act by limiting minority representation.

RELATED STORY: Governor Ron DeSantis submitted a congressional district map that would split up the area represented by Democrat Al Lawson

House and Senate members were told yesterday that next week’s special session is not to start over on maps but to wait for DeDantis’ proposal. The Governor is expecting a legal battle.

“And obviously that will be litigated, but I can tell you the original district would absolutely had been litigated and if you look at what’s happened in the us supreme court over the last four or five years, that would be the case. So, you have attorneys, you have folks who know the law and yes they are going to follow every provision.”

Desantis previously submitted a map that was not approved by the legislature. Lawson told TV20 he’s not available for comment but stands by his statement mentioning DeSantis’s plan would change minority representation.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.