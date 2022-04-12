The Lake City City Council had a special meeting about the city manager search

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - You have the best group of candidates you’re going to get.

That was the word Lake City Council members heard Monday night from an advisor with a group brought in to help with the city manager search.

Jim Hanson, with the International City-county Management Association, told council members that search firm Narloch and Associates is doing everything any headhunter could do.

TRENDING STORY: Summerfield man accused of killing his wife and family is going to trial

Hanson also recommended moving forward with the interview process with all three current finalists as soon as possible.

He said they should be prepared to offer a salary of at least $130,000.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.