Advertisement

North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Churchill Pitcher

Art Adkins of Antique City Mall in Micanopy has a interesting pitcher from World War II.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has a unique antique from the times of World War II, a Winston Churchill pitcher.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Magic Lantern

The original Churchill pitcher was made in 1941 a little taller in size has the same picture of Winston Churchill above a famous quote. On the back theres a bulldog on the flag of Britain sitting on the world, its a very famous pitcher that retails for $100.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Alachua District Two Commission Seat Election
Alachua voters hit the polls to decide District Two Commission Seat
This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has a unique antique from the times of...
North Central Florida Treasures : Antique Winston Churchill Mug
SBA LOAN
Tornado victims given deadline to apply for SBA loans
HOUSING STRATEGIST
The City of Gainesville hires new senior housing strategist