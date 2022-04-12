North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Churchill Pitcher
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has a unique antique from the times of World War II, a Winston Churchill pitcher.
RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Magic Lantern
The original Churchill pitcher was made in 1941 a little taller in size has the same picture of Winston Churchill above a famous quote. On the back theres a bulldog on the flag of Britain sitting on the world, its a very famous pitcher that retails for $100.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.