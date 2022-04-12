North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Churchill Pitcher

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has a unique antique from the times of World War II, a Winston Churchill pitcher.

The original Churchill pitcher was made in 1941 a little taller in size has the same picture of Winston Churchill above a famous quote. On the back theres a bulldog on the flag of Britain sitting on the world, its a very famous pitcher that retails for $100.

